Interpol Refuses To Help Iran As They Issue Arrest Warrant For President Trump

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

On Monday, the globe was remaining surprised following Iran declared that they experienced issued an arrest warrant for President Donald Trump about the killing of Common Qassem Soleimani.

Ali Alghasi Mehr, the prosecutor standard of Tehran, claims that Trump is responsible of “murder and terrorism charges.” Trump is just one of 36 individuals Iran has issued arrest warrants for in relation to Soleimani’s loss of life (he was commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC).

