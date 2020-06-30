Inmate in Boulder County Jail arrested for attempted murder

An inmate in the Boulder County Jail has been billed with attempted next-diploma murder for allegedly choking a cellmate and slamming the victim’s head into the ground.

Stephen Christopher Wolf, 26, allegedly attacked his cellmate at about five:30 a.m. Monday at the jail, 3200 Airport Highway, in accordance to the sheriff’s workplace.

The sufferer experienced really serious accidents in an unprovoked altercation, in accordance to a information launch.

A deputy was notified of the incident, stopped the assault and summoned paramedics. The sufferer was taken to a neighborhood healthcare facility. There ended up witnesses to the assault, the launch explained.

Wolf is also currently being investigated for next-diploma assault. An investigation is ongoing.