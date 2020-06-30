Hundreds of taxis block Madrid’s streets in protest at city council’s post-lockdown policy

Hundreds of taxi motorists introduced central Madrid to a standstill on Tuesday in a protest directed at city authorities more than their determination to make it possible for taxis to return on masse to the capital’s streets.

Taxis parked-up in an practically steady queue close to Madrid’s most central landmarks, honking their horns and clogging up the city’s streets.

Taxi associations, like the Federation of Specialist Taxi Motorists which referred to as the protest, have been hoping for at the very least 10,000 motorists to switch out.

Driver Francisco Jose Barandillo, who has been driving taxis for more than 10 a long time and has made available totally free transportation to wellness employees throughout the coronavirus pandemic, explained he was unhappy with the regional government’s steps.

Throughout the lockdown, the city’s fleet of taxis labored choice times. Considering that the easing of constraints, all taxis have been authorized to get started functioning all over again, making a surplus because of to the deficiency of need.

Barandillo also criticised the city council for determining to fall the prerequisite for motorists to move the standard obligatory schooling process test to be in a position to utilize for a regional taxi license.

Madrid taxi motorists are also engaged in a struggle in opposition to application-based mostly personal seek the services of platforms, these kinds of as Uber and Cabify.