Hulk Hogan’s Son: Tyga Stole My Girl!!

Hulk Hogan’s son is alleging that rapper Tyga stole his woman right after the rapper slid into her DMs.

Nick Hogan shared screenshots of the dm’s among his woman and Tyga. But then Tyga hopped on social media to expose that he could not have initiated the conversation — Tana Lee has been sliding in to his DMs given that 2018.

Whilst we realize nick’s stress, probably he really should have shot Tyga a DM as a substitute of placing him on blast.

Pursuing his extremely community break up with Kylie Jenner, the rapper uncovered that his graphic took a strike although courting her.

“She absolutely aided me [with] females,” Tyga admits “In center The united states, there is certainly way much more females at my displays. [There’s] youthful ladies and things.”

He states it dit nothing at all for his pockets while…

“Nah, it didn’t. Because you gotta think. I’m not coming from…I wasn’t coming from reality. I was with a Black girl before that. So, to the world it looked like…okay, I left her. Had a baby with her, I left her. Then I got with this young white girl. So like, that was already kind of a hit on my image, but for me, I was just like, I’m gonna just deal with it. We gon’ rock and make the best out of it.”