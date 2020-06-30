Home Entertainment Hulk Hogan’s Son: Tyga Stole My Girl!!

Hulk Hogan’s son is alleging that rapper Tyga stole his woman right after the rapper slid into her DMs.

Nick Hogan shared screenshots of the dm’s among his woman and Tyga. But then Tyga hopped on social media to expose that he could not have initiated the conversation — Tana Lee has been sliding in to his DMs given that 2018.

