How Alicia Keys Hopes to Change the Use of Offensive Language in Music

Alicia Keys is aware of the electricity of phrases.

As a Grammy successful artist, the “Girl on Fire” singer has moved pop tradition enthusiasts with her unforgettable lyrics and messages. And due to the fact she is a mom of two, the musician also is aware of how considerably youngsters seem up to their elders.

So probably it really is only fitting that Alicia determined to take part in Nickelodeon’s specific version of Nick Information that aids amplify younger Black voices whilst also supplying anti-racism sources for households.

When sitting down down with a team of little ones, Alicia requested if they at any time experienced an encounter the place good friends “used offensive language.” When one particular younger female admitted to listening to good friends say controversial phrases in tracks, Alicia shared her standpoint.

“One of the things I’ve been thinking about in my family and my friends as well is how important it is to hold each other accountable. What I mean by that is speaking up and saying, ‘Hey, that’s not cool. That really makes me feel uncomfortable. I would like to explain to you why that makes me feel uncomfortable to me and as my friend, I’d love for you to consider not using that word,'” Alicia shared on Monday night’s Children, Race and Unity: A Nick Information Unique.