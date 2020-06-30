Home Healthcare And Hospice Company Needs Nurses In DFW – Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT Value () – Angel Home Healthcare and Angle Home Hospice are hunting to fill a number of positions.

Lesley Sigman, the functions supervisor for the firm claimed, “Angel Home Healthcare offers skilled nursing to patients within their homes. Angel Hospice is a company that offers end of life care.”

“We have positions open for registered nurses, licensed vocational nurses and certified nursing assistants with one year of experience. The positions range from full-time to part-time or PRN,” claimed Sigman.

Sigman claimed, the well being and security of their personnel and purchasers are best of thoughts, and they are using many safety measures to make absolutely sure Covid-19 stays absent from their working day-to-working day function.

“We’ve prepared all of our nurses and our patients with PPE, and masks. We take daily temperature logs to employees in the office and those going to patients homes,” she claimed.

The work currently being supplied arrive with complete added benefits for complete-time personnel and the spend is claimed to be aggressive for the market place.

If you are intrigued in making use of, simply click right here.