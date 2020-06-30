Hit-And-Run Driver Wanted In Crash That Killed 11-Year-Old Girl In Highland – Los Angeles

HIGHLAND (CBSLA) — Law enforcement need to have the public’s support Tuesday to come across the strike-and-operate driver who fatally struck 11-yr-aged lady in Highland.

Deputies were being named to the intersection of Church Road and Glenheather Generate at about eight:30 p.m. Monday, wherever they discovered an unresponsive 11-yr-aged lady on the facet of the highway. She was taken to a clinic, wherever she was pronounced useless.

The lady was discovered as Annika Fullerton of Denver, Colo. She experienced arrive to city with her mom to check out with loved ones, and was out for a stroll with two cousins at the time of the crash.

“Who can get rid of somebody’s infant and go away [her] laying in the road? And not even halt, is past me. All they treatment about is them selves,” Annika’s father, Jim, stated.

The automobile that struck the lady was explained only as a dim-coloured SUV that experienced been heading south on Church Road when it strike the lady.

Inhabitants say the extend of Church Road wherever Annika died is famously unsafe.

“We’ve lived here for 17 years and we’ve seen people killed in this intersection,” home-owner Justin Ochoa stated.

Any person with details about the crash can get in touch with Deputy T. Houn or the Highland Law enforcement detective bureau at (909) 425-9793.