Here’s What’s Really Going On Between Tyler Cameron and Model Jilissa Ann Zoltko

A summer months romance could be starting to blossom in the sunshine point out.

Above the weekend, Bachelor Country started out speaking after supporter accounts noticed supporter-favorite Tyler Cameron taking pleasure in lunch with design Jilissa Ann Zoltko and driving in the exact same automobile with each other.

And with the pair next each and every other on Instagram, eyebrows are becoming elevated and inquiries are becoming requested as to whether or not or not Tyler located a exclusive girl.

So what is actually genuinely heading on among these two?! For now, it is significantly as well early to say.

“Tyler and Jilissa initially connected through social media. Tyler definitely showed interest in her and made a joke about coming out to Jupiter, Florida to visit him since she lives in Miami,” a resource shared with E! Information completely. “Jilissa took him up on it and they have been hanging out these last few days.”

Our resource describes it as “casual” but factors out that the twosome is “definitely into each other.”