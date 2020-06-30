Here’s what’s coming to Quibi in July 2020

Isaac Novak
Quibi has discovered its lineup of new initial content material for the thirty day period of July.

July sixth

  • Hi there The united states (unscripted, satirical information exhibit)
  • Existence Dimensions Toys (unscripted motion athletics collection)
  • Your Everyday Horoscope (everyday programming, animated comedy collection from Toronto’s personal Will Arnett)

July 20th

  • The Andy Cohen Diaries (animated comedy with Television host Andy Cohen)
  • Die Hart (scripted, motion comedy collection starring Kevin Hart)

July 27th

  • Negative Strategies with Adam Devine (unscripted collection that includes Adam Devine and movie star attendees)
  • Really do not Glance Further (scripted sci-fi secret collection)

In the meantime, Quibi gave a flavor of what to assume in August:

  • August third — The Fugitive (scripted, motion drama)
  • August 10th — Mapleworth Murders (scripted, comedy)

Quibi expense $six.99/thirty day period with advertisements or $nine.99/thirty day period devoid of advertisements.

Graphic credit history: Quibi

