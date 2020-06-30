Hennepin County Board Passes Resolution Declaring Racism As A Public Health Crisis

MINNEAPOLIS () — The Hennepin County Board of Commissioners has handed a resolution declaring racism to be a community well being disaster.

The resolution follows months of unrest adhering to the dying of George Floyd, who died soon after a now-fired Minneapolis law enforcement officer, Derek Chauvin, held a knee down on Floyd’s neck for just about 8 minutes.

The board of commissioners explained Tuesday that Black, Indigenous and other persons of colour in Hennepin County “statistically have poorer educational outcomes, earn less, and are less likely to own homes or have access to quality health care and jobs than White people.”

The board concluded that the internet outcome of these disparities is that minorities have lifelong well being impacts, which include better illness premiums.

“Year after year after year, we find ourselves as a state and ultimately as the largest county in this state ranking among the worst places to live for Black and Indigenous people. More and more across the country, professionals in the field of public health are saying that we need to name structural racism as the root cause of our work to eliminate disparities,” Commissioner Angela Conley explained. “We have yet to name racism as one of the root causes of the disparities that we see in the 1.2 million people that we have been elected to serve. And I think it’s due time that if we are to address a problem, if we are to address a systemic issue in our county as part of our work, then we have to name what that problem is.”

The resolution phone calls for Hennepin County to, between other factors, advocate for procedures to increase well being results for persons of colour, assistance initiatives to dismantle systemic racism, include racism and the community well being disaster into spending budget listening to components, and to report back again to the board in 3 months about its timeline to make enhancements.