Heather Dubrow Celebrates 16-Year-Old Daughter as She Comes Out as Bisexual

Heather Dubrow is one particular very pleased mama.

On Tuesday, June 30, the Genuine Housewives of Orange County alum congratulated her and Dr. Terry Dubrow‘s 16-12 months-outdated daughter for coming out as bisexual. Max Dubrow shared the particular announcement as Delight Thirty day period arrived to a near.

“I love you my beautiful, hilarious, amazing child! I am SO proud to be your mother,” Heather shared on Instagram along with a photograph of Max draped in a LGBTQ+ pleasure flag.

Max explained to her 1000’s of Instagram followers, “I always knew I was bi, I just thought it was bipolar.” The teenager also thanked her popular mother for the guidance, commenting on Heather’s put up, “I love [you] mother!!! Many thanks for staying the very best, most supportive mother in the planet.”