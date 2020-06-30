Health Officials Report 70 New COVID-19 Cases In Denton County  – Dallas / Fort Worth

DENTON, Texas () – Health officers have verified 70 new laboratory-verified situations of the coronavirus in Denton County.

This will increase the cumulative, countywide complete to two,740 verified COVID-19 situations. Provided in the 70 new COVID-19 situations described nowadays are 4 citizens of extended-time period treatment amenities (LTCF), bringing the countywide complete of LTCF-affiliated situations to 26.

Fourteen much more persons have recovered, increasing the countywide restoration complete to one,138.

Absolutely free travel-through COVID-19 screening is offered this Thursday, July two, 2020 at the College of North Texas’ Union Circle Parking Garage at 350 S. Welch Avenue from eight a.m. – 12 p.m

Suitable local community customers are all those who have experienced signs or symptoms of COVID-19 inside of the earlier 7 times, vital personnel, folks 60 yrs and more mature, as nicely as folks who have experienced get in touch with with an individual identified with COVID-19. All local community customers need to simply call to pre-sign up for screening at 940-349-2585.

The most up-to-date COVID-19 suggestions for healthier folks incorporate:

· Training hand cleanliness and respiratory etiquette routinely

· Keeping bodily length when all around other folks

· Making use of masks or encounter coverings when all around other folks

· Being household if you are ill or have lately experienced shut get in touch with to a human being with COVID-19.

