NAIROBI, Kenya — Hachalu Hundessa, a distinguished Ethiopian singer, songwriter and activist, has been shot useless in the Ethiopian money, Addis Ababa, in a killing that risked heightening tensions in a country using stuttering actions towards setting up a multiparty democracy.

Mr. Hundessa, 34, was shot late on Monday night time in the Gelan Condominiums location of Addis Ababa, the city’s law enforcement commissioner, Geta Argaw, informed the point out-affiliated broadcaster Fana on Tuesday. The singer was taken to a healthcare facility soon after the assault, but died afterwards of his wounds. It was not instantly regarded who was accountable for the capturing.

The killing drew condemnation from Ethiopian officers and citizens each inside of and exterior the region, with quite a few pointing to how his protest lyrics and politically acutely aware new music galvanized customers of the country’s ethnic Oromo team to battle towards repression. Even although they are Ethiopia’s most significant ethnic team, the Oromos have prolonged complained of financial and political marginalization.

“Hachalu was the soundtrack of the Oromo revolution, a lyrical genius and an activist who embodied the hopes and aspirations of the Oromo public,” claimed Awol Allo, a senior legislation lecturer at Keele College in England who has published thoroughly about Mr. Hundessa’s new music.