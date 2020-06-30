Grizzlies’ Ja Morant apologizes for anti-police Instagram post

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Grizzlies rookie guard Ja Morant posted and deleted an Instagram image suggesting he’d exchange his title with an expletive on his range 12 jersey in a protest versus law enforcement.

Morant apologized Sunday evening, declaring the concept did not “accurately convey” what he required to share and that he is aware “there are good cops ‘12’ out there.”

“My post was intended to focus on bad cops who get away with the murder of unarmed Black men and women and those who continue to harass peaceful BLACK LIVES MATTER protestors,” Morant claimed.

Morant also questioned for “justice” in the loss of life of Breonna Taylor, a Black lady shot and killed by Louisville Metro Law enforcement officers who have been executing a no-knock warrant.

Morant’s post arrived as the NBA, the Nationwide Basketball Gamers Affiliation and Nike have been reportedly doing work on a offer to permit gamers to exchange their names with social justice statements when the NBA year resumes on July 30.