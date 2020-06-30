Governor Abbott Suspends Elective Surgeries In 4 More Texas Counties – Dallas / Fort Worth

AUSTIN () – Governor Greg Abbott these days issued a proclamation suspending elective surgical procedures at hospitals in Cameron, Hidalgo, Nueces, and Webb counties to support make certain medical center mattress availability for COVID-19 clients in all those communities.

The proclamation amends the Governor’s preceding Govt Purchase to include things like the 4 counties in addition to Bexar, Dallas, Harris, and Travis counties.

“As these counties experience a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, we are committed to working alongside hospitals to help ensure that every COVID-19 patient who needs a bed will have access to one,” stated Governor Abbott. “We are constantly monitoring the data at the local level and will continue to take precautionary action where it is necessary. I want to remind all Texans that each of us have a responsibility to help slow the spread of this virus, and I urge everyone to wear a mask, wash their hands regularly, practice social distancing, and stay home if possible.”

Less than the Govt Purchase, the Governor directs all hospitals in these counties to postpone surgical procedures and methods that are not quickly, medically required to proper a critical healthcare issue or to protect the daily life of a affected individual who with no rapid effectiveness of the medical procedures or process would be at possibility for critical adverse healthcare effects or demise, as identified by the patient’s health practitioner. By way of proclamation, the Governor can incorporate or subtract from the checklist of counties involved in the Govt Purchase to handle surges in hospitalizations that could come up in other sections of the point out.

Texas described almost six,000 hospitalized COVID-19 clients on Monday, which was a new everyday higher for the point out.