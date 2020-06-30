Government set to unveil $270b military defence plan to protect nation

The Coalition will appear to place $one.3b in the direction of disrupting offshore cybercrime, enhancing intelligence sharing involving federal government and sector, developing much better engineering and escalating the cyber warrior workforce by 500 users.

“To ensure that we’ve got the people, we’ve got the technology, we’ve got the research and we’ve got the platforms to be able to combat these very serious and growing threats,” Primary Minister Scott Morrison mentioned.

Defence Minister Linda Reynolds also mentioned all those threats increase much further than theft and espionage to consist of facets of cyber warfare that could disable Australia’s electrical power grids and air site visitors management methods.

“There are many malicious cyber actors active globally and here in Australia,” she mentioned.