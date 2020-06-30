Gov. Jared Polis closes bars again after coronavirus cases increase

Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday shut bars for in-human being support — just two months after enabling them to reopen at constrained ability — owing to the growing unfold of the novel coronavirus.

The go arrives as Colorado has noticed COVID-19 cases increase in the earlier two months. Other states suffering from surges in bacterial infections have also shut down bars. Polis introduced the go for the duration of an afternoon push meeting.

“Whether you personally go to bars or not, just understand that they are important for many people in our state… but there is not a way that we have found for them to be a reasonably safe part of people’s lives during the month of July in our state,” Polis mentioned.

This is a establishing tale and will be up to date as new facts turns into readily available.