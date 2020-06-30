Glee Fans Are Seriously Disturbed By This Scene Filled With Dummies

Some movie enhancing techniques plainly never age as well well.

About a 7 days back, TikTok consumer @kellysipos pointed out anything a little bit odd and not to point out creepy from a scene on Glee.

“So I am just noticing in Glee there are dummies in the group,” the TikTok consumer mentioned in the clip, pointing out to unique dummy dolls noticed in the course of the viewers in the distinct scene. “That’s a dummy, that’s a dummy, those are all dummies.”

The TikTok movie exhibits the dummies sitting down entirely nevertheless up coming to precise further who had been clapping and cheering. “I really feel like I am in the Household of Wax, person,” the TikTok consumer mentioned at the conclude of the movie.

It appears like the scene which is long gone viral is from Year four, Episode eight, “Thanksgiving.”

“THIS NEEDS TO BE SEEN. IM TERRIFIED. RYAN MURPHY EXPLAIN. #foryou #viral #glee,” @kellysipos captioned her movie on TikTok.