Gabrielle Union Endorses Call for Black Female-Focused Sequel to ‘A League of Their Own’

Instagram

Matthew A. Cherry, who received an Oscar for ‘Hair Love’, indicates a observe-up to the 1992 movie really should decide on up from the position in which a black female amazed Geena Davis’ character with her toss.

–

Gabrielle Union is contacting for a sequel to “A League of Their Individual“, chronicling the increase of the 3 feminine black stars of publish-war baseball.

Sportsman-turned-filmmaker Matthew A. Cherry, who picked up an Oscar before this calendar year for his limited “Hair Love”, has proposed the sequel really should decide on up at the position in the 1992 movie when a black female in the group at a sport throws the ball, impressing Geena Davis‘ character, who was actively playing in the initial feminine skilled baseball league.

In a 2018 tweet Union has shared, Cherry wrote: “Picture A League Of Their Individual sequel that begins with the scene of the black female throwing the ball again from the stands and you continue to be with her and it turns into a biopic on (Toni Stone, Mamie Johnson & Connie Morgan).”

“Can we make this please?” the actress tweeted. “Asking for a bunch of us.”

Gabrielle Union enjoys an thought of black feminine-centered ‘A League of Their Own’ sequel.

Stone, Johnson, and Morgan performed skilled baseball in the 1940s and 1950s.