Fremantle Port Authority’s Jack Merolla accused of million-dollar scam, flies to South Africa

A Western Australia community servant has been accused of an alleged bill fraud which expense taxpayers far more than $one million.

A Fremantle Port Authority supervisor, Jack Merolla, is required with his spouse Daniela right after the few boarded a airplane – and failed to occur back again.

Mr Merolla was in demand of getting navigation devices and dealing with routine maintenance fees.

Law enforcement allege Mr Merolla established up a amount of shelf corporations in Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the US, and that he manufactured it appear as although these corporations had been giving the port with their navigation demands.

As an alternative, it truly is alleged respectable corporations had been finishing the orders, but the port dollars was getting compensated to Mr Merolla’s bogus entities.

When challenged, the 54-12 months-outdated stood down and flew with his spouse to South Africa, the place they experienced earlier lived.

“Our advice to them is to come home now and to sort this mess out,” Detective Sergeant Ken Foster stated.

The couple’s daughter and son confronted caught right now billed with assets laundering, but they have not entered pleas.