Fourth Of July Weather May Dampen Holiday Plans In Texas – Dallas / Fort Worth

(CBSDFW/CNN) — Fourth of July might glance a very little unique this calendar year many thanks to pandemic-relevant limits and the weather conditions could dampen ideas as nicely.

Folks in the Gulf Coastline states could see storms and significant rain as a storm technique moves east alongside the Gulf Coastline above the weekend. Temperatures will hover about the usual sweltering southern warmth, with highs in the 80s and 90s.

The Plains, like areas of Texas, might see scattered showers, with extreme storms achievable above the Northern Plains. Temperatures are also very likely to soar over typical throughout the Northern Plains.

Temperatures also will remain near to usual in the Northeast with highs in the 70s and 80s. A summertime shower or two is achievable throughout the location.

The Midwest can foresee the very same heat weather conditions below mainly crystal clear skies. Temperatures will tactic 90 in some destinations, when main towns like Chicago could see temperatures in the mid-80s.

The Northwest, like Portland and Seattle, will be average and mainly dry, with temperatures in the 70s. The Southwest might see some sprinkles as nicely.