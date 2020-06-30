Fort Worth Public Library Expands Curbside Service Locations To 14 – Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT Value () – 7 added Fort Worth Public Library areas are now giving curbside provider.

The new curbside solution is readily available at the Central Library, East Berry, Meadowbrook (previously eSkills), Northside, Riverside, Ella Mae Shamblee and Wedgwood areas

7 other areas — Diamond Hill/Jarvis, East Regional, Northwest, Ridglea, Seminary South, Southwest Regional and Summerglen — are currently reopened to offer you minimal wander-in provider and curbside provider

Shoppers are inspired to use curbside provider to decide up and return actual physical things, and also to acquire edge of the electronic library.

Objects for curbside pickup need to be reserved on the web in progress

Pickup is by appointment only

The curbside provider is readily available from 10:30 a.m. to six:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, and midday-five p.m. Saturday.

Simply click in this article to see the curbside provider occasions and department place addresses.