Former Staffer At Anoka Middle School For The Arts Investigated In Sexual Assaults

MINNEAPOLIS () — The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office environment stories that they are investigating somebody in two individual sexual assault instances, one particular of which allegedly transpired to a scholar at Anoka Middle School for the Arts about 9 yrs back.

The sheriff’s business office stories that the suspect was a employees member at the college, however he is no lengthier operating at that college as of now. The assault transpired off college house.

They say they feel the gentleman they are investigating also assaulted a unique human being past calendar year, and the sheriff stories that they’ve acquired added facts on feasible other victims as nicely, alongside with facts posted on social media.

Since some of the facts in the social media posts has not however been claimed to authorities, the sheriff asks any individual who was a sufferer of assault or has any other facts need to get in touch with them at 763-427-1212.

The suspect was not named, and no costs ended up declared.