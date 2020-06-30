‘Fleabag’ Star Ben Aldridge Comes Out as ‘Proud’ Member of LGBTQ and Seals It With a Kiss

Instagram

The youthful Thomas Wayne of the Batman collection ‘Pennyworth’ reveals his journey to satisfaction was a very long just one and suggests it is a thing that he is exceptionally very pleased of.

Actor Ben Aldridge has opened up on his “journey to pride” in a candid social media submit.

The Brit, who stars as A**ehole Person on Phoebe Waller-Bridge‘s comedy “Fleabag“, took to Instagram to share a clip of himself kissing an unknown person, as effectively as a picture with the phrases “choose love.”

Together with the submit, he wrote, “The journey to pride was a long one for me. I love the LGBTQ+ community and am incredibly proud and thankful to be a part of it. So much won. So much more to fight for.”

The star also involved to black and white snaps from the Homosexual Liberation March at Leicester Sq. in 1972, and Stonewall pioneers Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera as they walked in New York’s 1973 Delight.

In addition to starring in “Fleabag”, Aldridge also seems in armed forces drama, “Our Lady“, as Captain Charles James, and performed Antoine of Navarre on The CW’s historic passionate drama “Reign“, and the youthful Thomas Wayne on Batman prequel collection, “Pennyworth“.