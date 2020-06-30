First quarter GDP falls by 2% as recession continues

South Africa’s economic climate reduced by two.% in the very first quarter of 2020, Stats South Africa noted on Tuesday early morning.

This extends the complex recession that the nation identified by itself in in the final quarter of 2019.

The launch of Stats SA’s most recent quarterly GDP figures will come a 7 days right after Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni tabled his supplementary finances in reaction to the Covid-19 pandemic. Treasury now expects SA’s GDP to deal by a file seven.two% in this 12 months, even though tax revenues are projected to drop R300 billion limited of the what was believed in February finances.

Globally, the financial outlook is also seeking gloomy, with the United Kingdom reporting a two.two% contraction amongst January and March of this 12 months – the most significant contraction for that economic climate in 40 a long time.

“The electricity, gas and water industry contracted by 5.6% in the first quarter, largely due to decreases in electricity distributed and water consumption. The construction industry decreased by 4.7%. Decreases were reported for residential buildings, non-residential buildings and construction works,” explained Stats SA in its report on the GDP figures introduced on Tuesday.

When load shedding performed a important part in the contraction of the economic climate in the fourth quarter of 2019, Covid-19 emerged as the most likely offender for extending the economy’s contraction into the very first quarter of 2020.

But the complete influence of Covid-19 on SA’s economic climate is predicted to only exhibit up in GDP information for the 2nd and 3rd quarters of the 12 months.

South African economic climate shrank by one.four% in the fourth quarter of 2019, plunging the nation into the 2nd complex recession of the Ramaphosa presidency.

That one.four% drop adopted a contraction of .eight% in the 3rd quarter of 2019, which indicates that the economic climate was in recession for the final 50 percent of 2019.

For the complete of 2019, the South African economic climate grew by only .two% (in true conditions). In 2018, it observed progress of .eight%.