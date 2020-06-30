First COVID-19 Case in Asylum Seeker Camp at Border

(CIUDAD VICTORIA, Mexico) — An intercontinental catastrophe aid corporation noted Tuesday the initial verified situation of COVID-19 amid migrants dwelling in a tent encampment of asylum seekers at the U.S.-Mexico border.

International Reaction Administration mentioned that a single particular person in the Matamoros, Tamaulipas camp throughout the Rio Grande from Brownsville, Texas experienced analyzed good.

“Aggressive isolation and tracing measures have been enacted,” the U.S.-dependent aid corporation mentioned by using Twitter.

There are some two,000 asylum seekers dwelling in tents together the border. The migrants from Central The usa and other elements of the planet have been stranded by the United States’ suspension of asylum hearings owing to the pandemic by way of at minimum mid-July.

Very last 7 days, Andrea Leiner, a spokeswoman for GRM, mentioned they experienced executed actions to consider to minimize the threat of the virus’ distribute, but conceded it was a obstacle with verified bacterial infections cropping up amid U.S. and Mexican immigration officers and in people on the two sides of the border.

They experienced positioned tents a meter (three ft) aside, leaving them open up for air flow and obtaining absolutely everyone snooze head to toe to curtail the possibilities of transmission even though individuals snooze.

Two Tamaulipas point out immigration officers, who asked for anonymity simply because they had been not approved to talk about the situation, mentioned the contaminated particular person was a Mexican citizen who was deported previously in June from the United States to Reynosa and who arrived at the camp more than the weekend.

4 other individuals the youthful lady experienced make contact with with analyzed adverse, the officers mentioned.

Asylum seekers commenced pooling in border towns like Matamoros below the U.S. coverage generally regarded as “Remain in Mexico,” in which asylum seekers can make their first ask for for U.S. asylum, but have to wait around in Mexico for the prolonged approach to perform out.

A lot more than 60,000 asylum-seekers have been returned to Mexico to wait around for hearings in U.S. court docket due to the fact January 2019, when the U.S. released its “Migrant Protection Protocols” coverage.

There experienced been worry due to the fact the arrival of the pandemic that the crowded tents and deficiency of correct sanitation could guide to bacterial infections in the Matamoros camp.

GRM began operating in the camp past September. The corporation gives healthcare therapy with a workforce of healthcare volunteers.

Dr. Michele Heisler, healthcare director at Medical professionals for Human Legal rights and professor of interior medication and community overall health at College of Michigan, in a assertion characterised GRM’s perform in the camp as “Herculean.” She criticized the U.S. coverage for generating the circumstance and mentioned asylum seekers really should be paroled to keep with kinfolk in the U.S. even though their instances are processed.

“Local and national health authorities in Mexico must act immediately to improve access to COVID-19 testing and care in Matamoros,” Heisler mentioned. “The families living in the Matamoros tent city are among the most vulnerable in the hemisphere to the spread of COVID-19.”

Mexico’s very own nationwide situation load carries on to increase steadily, with five,432 verified instances noted Tuesday, to provide the nationwide full to a lot more than 226,000. Verified COVID-19 fatalities rose by 648 Tuesday, to provide the full to 27,769 fatalities.

AP author Julie Watson in San Diego contributed to this report.

