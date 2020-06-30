Firefighters Halt Overnight Clayton Wildfire; Anxious Night For Mobile Home Park Residents – San Francisco

CLAYTON ( SF) — An right away wildfire charred 15 acres of hillside in Clayton as firefighters have been equipped to halt the flames as they approached a cell residence park, authorities claimed.

Calfire described the blaze close to Marsh Creek Street at all around 11 p.m. Monday and swiftly dispatched firefighters to the place as flames distribute throughout a steep hillside crammed with with tinder-dry trees and brush.

#VegetationFire in the Marsh Creek Springs place of Contra Costa Co: CAL Fireplace E1666 reporting two-three acres shifting up hill w/ sluggish-average ROS, steep slope. 16711 Marsh Creek Rd. This is the #MarshFire. pic.twitter.com/bMSmBjm1T9 — CA Fireplace Scanner (@CAFireScanner) June 30, 2020

As anxious inhabitants of the Clayton Palms Mobile residence park viewed the right away fight, dozens of firefighters have been last but not least equipped to incorporate the flames in the predawn several hours.

#marshfire picture from resident in place pic.twitter.com/DeA1uda4Rb — Stu Jossey (@49erphotog) June 30, 2020

Crews remained on the scene early Tuesday, checking and extinguishing scorching places.

#MarshFire [Update w/pics] Firefighters are battling the Marsh Fireplace in the place of Marsh Creek Street. Ahead development stopped at 15 acres. Your Firefighters will be functioning by the evening to retain all people secure. @calfireSCU @ECCFPD @marincountyfire pic.twitter.com/9t7jJYLgVF — CAL Fireplace SCU (@calfireSCU) June 30, 2020

There have been no accidents described and no buildings have been harmed. A result in was even now less than investigation.