Firefighters Halt Overnight Clayton Wildfire; Anxious Night For Mobile Home Park Residents – San Francisco

CLAYTON ( SF) — An right away wildfire charred 15 acres of hillside in Clayton as firefighters have been equipped to halt the flames as they approached a cell residence park, authorities claimed.

Calfire described the blaze close to Marsh Creek Street at all around 11 p.m. Monday and swiftly dispatched firefighters to the place as flames distribute throughout a steep hillside crammed with with tinder-dry trees and brush.

As anxious inhabitants of the Clayton Palms Mobile residence park viewed the right away fight, dozens of firefighters have been last but not least equipped to incorporate the flames in the predawn several hours.

Crews remained on the scene early Tuesday, checking and extinguishing scorching places.

There have been no accidents described and no buildings have been harmed. A result in was even now less than investigation.

