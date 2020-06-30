‘Father Ted’ Co-Creator Gets Permanently Suspended From Twitter for Hateful Conduct

Graham Linehan, who also developed ‘The IT Crowd’, has experienced his account shut down by application officers following his response to a Pleasure Thirty day period concept on the Women’s Institute web page drew issues.

–

“Father Ted” co-creator Graham Linehan has been banned from Twitter following violating the social media platform’s “hateful conduct” plan with responses considered offensive to the transgender local community.

The Irish author, who has strike headlines in the previous for his transphobic sights, experienced his @glinner account shut down by application officers on Saturday (June 27) following drawing issues with his response to a Pleasure Thirty day period concept on the Women’s Institute web page, which compensated tribute to its trans customers.

“Men aren’t women tho (sic),” Linehan wrote in reaction.

The article led Twitter bosses to boot the 52-yr-outdated from the web site completely, with a consultant confirming: “The account has been permanently suspended after repeated violations of our rules against hateful conduct and platform manipulation.”

The information was welcomed by LBGTQ supporters and equivalent legal rights activists, with British transgender design Munroe Bergdorf individually applauding the swift motion.

“As someone who Graham Linehan repeatedly abused, I am happy that today @twitter is a little bit safer for all trans people,” she shared. “Transphobia is not an opinion, it is not ‘free speach’, it is violent, toxic and harmful.”

Munroe Bergdorf applauded Twitter for forever suspending Graham Linehan’s account.

The suspension of Linehan, who also developed U.K. sitcom “The IT Crowd”, will come as Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling proceeds to attract criticism for questioning the concept that “sex isn’t real” in a collection of latest tweets that LGBTQ activists condemned as transphobic.