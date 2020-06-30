Fans celebrate 20 years of Kareena Kapoor Khan in Bollywood

Bollywood’s supreme diva Kareena Kapoor Khan is a admirer favorite the two on and off the monitor. The sassy mindset, beautiful seems to be and a gorgeous character alongside one another has aided the actress rule the hearts of thousands and thousands for two a long time now. The actress manufactured her debut in 2000 with J.P Dutta’s Refugee together with Abhishek Bachchan. At any time given that then, she’s been a element of various blockbuster initiatives such as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Jab We Achieved, three Idiots, Udta Punjab and Bajrangi Bhaijaan to title a number of.

