Family Of Missing Soldier Vanessa Guillen Says Army Investigators Are ‘Covering Up For Each Other’ – Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT HOOD (/ Information) – The family members of a soldier who vanished from Fort Hood much more than two months in the past is demanding solutions.

Pfc. Vanessa Guillen was final viewed on April 22. The Army’s Felony Investigation Command is wanting into her disappearance and Army investigators say they suspect foul participate in.

In latest months protesters have collected at Fort Hood, and in Guillen’s hometown of Killeen, to rally powering her family members who feels Fort Hood officers are not undertaking sufficient to locate the 20-yr-aged.

The soldier’s family members claims they really don’t rely on Army investigators and are heading to Washington, D.C. to request congressional lawmakers to phase in and place the FBI or one more federal company in cost.

Guillen family members lawyer Natalie Khawam stated, “They’re not here to help us find Vanessa. They’re here to hoard that information because they don’t want us knowing what happened.”

Manoy of people who know and really like Guillen feel a person she understood is accountable for her disappearance. When requested if Guillen was getting troubles with any individual in her device Khawam stated, “We understand that she was sexually harassed by a couple of her superiors — on two different occasions — that she reported to her family and her friends and her colleagues at work.”

Khawam is demanding that the Army launch much more data about the look for for Guillen. “They’re covering up for each other,” she stated.

At a past push meeting the soldier’s sister, Lupe Guillen, stated, “She was being sexually harassed on base, which is unacceptable because she was supposed to be safe while working and protecting the country we live in.”

Guillen, who was assigned to third Cavalry Regiment, was final viewed in the parking good deal of her barracks at Fort Hood. She was carrying a black t-shirt and purple work out trousers. Her automobile and place keys, identification and wallet ended up identified in an armory place exactly where she was doing work previously in the working day, but her mobile mobile phone is lacking.

Fort Hood has introduced an investigation into the allegations, so considerably Army investigators say they have no credible stories that Guillen was sexually assaulted.

Investigators say they are undertaking almost everything in their electrical power to locate her. In a movie assertion Colonel Ralph Overland stated, “We won’t stop this effort until we’re successful and with your help we can be successful sooner.”

Right after experience they weren’t staying listened to or receiving data, Guillen’s family members achieved out to Domingo Garcia, the countrywide president of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC).

“Their own people are investigating their own people basically, and that creates an inherent conflict of interest,” Garcia stated. “The Army cannot give any answers to the family 30 days after her disappearance and we decided we need to start putting pressure to find out what happened to Vanessa.”

Gloria Guillen, Vanessa’s mom, stated her daughter experienced required to be a part of the Army because she was 10-a long time-aged. For the duration of a push meeting outside the house the gates of Fort Hood she stated, “If she comes up dead… close this base.”

Pfc. Guillen is the next soldier to go lacking at Fort Hood in latest months. Gregory Wedel-Morales disappeared final August 2019, his continues to be ended up identified previously this thirty day period. The Army is however investigating, but foul participate in is suspected.

“There’s eyes and ears everywhere on a base, so whatever is going in that base needs to be investigated,” Khawam stated. “We need to find out because nobody is safe on that base. Nobody is safe right now in the military.”

Pfc. Vanessa Guillen stands five toes two inches, weighs around 126 lbs, and has black hair and brown eyes. In accordance to her family members, she has tattoos of a cross with a flower on her still left arm, a flower also on her still left arm and a mountain with a circle on her higher still left shoulder.

Officers are urging any individual with data with regards to Guillen’s whereabouts to simply call Army CID Exclusive Brokers at 254-495-7767, the Navy Law enforcement Desk at 254-287-4001 or depart guidelines or data on the Army Felony Investigation Command site.

Previous fiscal yr there was a three% increase in the range of sexual assault situations described through the total navy.