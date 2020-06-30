Family Of Andres Guardado Demands Authorities Release Autopsy Results – Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The relatives of an 18-calendar year-aged person who was shot and killed by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies before this thirty day period even though doing work as a safety guard for a Gardena automobile human body store demanded Tuesday that the division launch the teenager’s autopsy report.

The controversial capturing demise of Andres Guardado happened on the night of June 18, in the 400 block of Redondo Beach front Boulevard.

Deputies patrolling in the location explained they observed Guardado flash a gun and then operate south amongst two corporations. Deputies gave chase, and soon after a quick foot pursuit, Guardado was shot. He died at the scene.

Guardado was doing work as an casual safety guard for the Freeway automobile human body store at the time. In accordance to LASD, deputies recovered a loaded, unregistered gun. They also say he was not certified and was not carrying a uniform.

Even so, his relatives has regularly disputed the declare that he was armed.

“According to the family and best friends, he did not own a gun, did not have a gun, did not have access to a gun,” relatives legal professional Adam Shea explained at Tuesday’s information convention.

The relatives also promises witnesses explained to them Guardado was working from deputies when he was shot.

“We want to know where he was shot, and how many times he was shot,” Shea explained.

The relatives is demanding that the coroner’s report be launched.

“Today is the thirteenth day since this incident occurred and we have no details, we have no reports,” Guardado’s father, Cristobal, explained by way of a translator.

Even so, in a digital Compton Town Council assembly Monday, L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva explained that his investigators are nevertheless adhering to sales opportunities from possible witnesses and are not able to launch any experiences right up until people are total.

“It can’t be made public until all the witnesses have been identified and been interviewed. Otherwise, we’re gonna taint their testimony and we’re gonna have a compromised result,” Villanueva explained.

Shea promises LASD is basically stalling. Shea has despatched official requests to equally L.A. County and LASD for facts. He suggests if it does not appear quickly, the relatives will file a lawsuit.

“They (the sheriff’s department) want this to go away, but it’s not going to,” Shea explained.

Very last 7 days, the L.A. County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to go after an impartial overview of the investigation.