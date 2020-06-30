Famed Cirque du Soleil Files For Bankruptcy Protection – San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO ( SF/CNN) — A different once-a-year San Francisco Bay Place holiday break enjoyment fixture — Cirque du Soleil — has submitted for individual bankruptcy about the money difficulties of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Montreal-primarily based acrobatic enjoyment big has produced stops for the duration of the winter season holiday seasons for many many years with exhibits like “Amaluna” and “Volta.”

In an announcement Monday, the business blamed its individual bankruptcy on the “immense disruption and forced show closures as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic” and is aiming to restructure its credit card debt with aid from the Canadian govt and personal fairness corporations.

The submitting will come 3 months following it quickly suspended manufacturing of its exhibits, such as 6 in Las Vegas. It also has about 10 exhibits on tour throughout the planet, such as “O,” “Michael Jackson One,” and “The Beatles LOVE.”

Cirque entered a “stalking horse” bid from its greatest backers, such as a blend of multinational personal fairness corporations from the United States, China and Canada for $420 million. That offer you is meant to be a starting off stage in an auction to attract other bidders.

The business has also acquired $300 million in refreshing funding to “support a successful restart, provide relief for Cirque du Soleil’s affected employees and partners, and assume certain of the company’s outstanding liabilities,” it stated in the launch.

Cirque is drowning in practically $one billion in credit card debt, in accordance to numerous reviews. Which is turning out to be significantly untenable as its productions continue being suspended. To assist stem the money decline, Cirque has laid off around three,500 personnel.

“For the past 36 years, Cirque du Soleil has been a highly successful and profitable organization,” stated Daniel Lamarre, CEO of Cirque du Soleil Enjoyment Team in a launch. “However, with zero revenues since the forced closure of all of our shows due to COVID-19, management had to act decisively to protect the company’s future.”