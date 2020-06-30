Face Mask Exempt Cards Are Fake – Detroit

( DETROIT) – A new warning is out for pretend confront mask exemption playing cards.

Federal officers say the pretend playing cards assert to exempt its holder from confront mask mandates.

It also statements that companies that strain the card-bearer to put on a mask could be documented to the “Freedom to Breathe Agency.”

The feds say the fraudulent playing cards are not tied to any govt company.

A box of about 500 was marketing on the internet for all over $50.

