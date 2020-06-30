Explosion in Iran Kills 19, State TV Says

TEHRAN, Iran — An explosion from a fuel leak in a clinical clinic in northern Tehran killed 19 individuals, Iranian point out TV documented Tuesday.

Authorities in the beginning stated 13 individuals had been useless, but Jalal Maleki, a spokesman for the Tehran Hearth Section, later on advised point out TV that the toll experienced risen to 19.

The point out-operate IRNA information company quoted Mr. Maleki as expressing the useless involved 15 ladies and 4 males. Mr. Maleki included that firefighters experienced rescued 20 individuals.

Video clip posted on the net appeared to display much more than just one explosion and thick black smoke mounting from the flames.