Evelyn Lozada Loving Rob Kardashian’s New Look After Weight Loss

Is Evelyn Lozada attempting to rekindle her rumored romance with Rob Kardashian? In an Instagram remark beneath Rob’s latest article, the “Basketball Wives” star appeared to be amazed with Rob’s new transformation immediately after the Arthur George founder shed some body weight.

The Sunday, June 28 photo, which was taken at Khloe Kardashian‘s birthday bash, highlighted the 33-calendar year-aged posing with Khloe’s ex and child daddy Tristan Thompson as nicely as a household buddy. “Woo back baby,” he captioned it, to which Evelyn responded, “Properly hellur Rob [eye emoji] lol.”

Followers, in the meantime, ended up providing the clear flirty remark combined reactions. Assuming that she was there for clout, a person wrote, “She just wanna be on TV.” Yet another individual additional, “Girl if you DONT sit down somewhere. You’re his moms age.” That was really an exaggeration simply because Kris Jenner is 64 yrs aged even though the VH1 character is only 44.

Not approving of their doable romance, a consumer commented, “Don’t do it rob…” Another person else mentioned, “She belongs to the street,” even though yet another individual referred to as her “so damn thirsty.”

Evelyn and Rob ended up rumored to be a matter again in June 2019 immediately after they elevated eyebrows about their NSFW Twitter trade about Rob’s “big sausage.” Even though showing up on Electricity 105.one FM’s “The Breakfast Club”, Evelyn tackled the rumors, declaring that she’s “not dating” at the time, but was open up to the likelihood.

“I knew that was gonna come up today,” Evelyn mentioned with a chortle. “I have never seen his sausage. It just really started off as a bet. Like, I was dared and I take dares seriously. I’m like, ‘Don’t dare me ’cause I’ll tweet something crazy.’ ”

“I said, ‘Happy Father’s Day big d**k Rob,’ ” Evelyn ongoing. “And he was like, ‘Oh, thank you! I bet you won’t say that to the world.’ I said, ‘Don’t play with me, ’cause I would.’ And he said, ‘No you won’t.’ So it was really just…I took a bet too serious.”