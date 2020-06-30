Europe Restricts Travelers From the US Amid Coronavirus Rise

The European continent on Tuesday reopened to people from 14 nations around the world, but not the U.S., in which some of the states that pushed most difficult and earliest to reopen their economies are now in retreat mainly because of an alarming surge in verified coronavirus bacterial infections.

The European Union’s vacation final decision arrived a working day immediately after Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey issued an get closing bars, fitness centers, film theaters and h2o parks, and officers in Republican and Democratic strongholds alike mandated the carrying of masks.

The EU prolonged its ban on tourists not just from the U.S. but from other huge nations around the world, this sort of as Russia, Brazil and India, all of which are looking at promptly mounting caseloads.

President Donald Trump suspended the entry of most Europeans in March.

Far more than 15 million Us citizens vacation to Europe just about every 12 months, when some 10 million Europeans head throughout the Atlantic.

In the U.S., areas this sort of as Texas, Florida and California are backtracking, closing shorelines and bars in some circumstances amid a resurgence of the virus.

“Our expectation is that our numbers next week will be worse,” Ducey stated in Arizona, in which for 7 moments in 10 times, the amount of new circumstances for every working day has surpassed the three,000 mark.

Also Monday, Los Angeles declared it will shut shorelines and ban fireworks shows in excess of the Fourth of July. And New Jersey’s governor declared he is suspending the restarting of indoor eating mainly because individuals have not been carrying masks or complying with other social-distancing guidelines.

