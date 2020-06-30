Home Entertainment Dr. Dre’s Wife Nicole Young Files For Divorce!!

Dr. Dre’s Wife Nicole Young Files For Divorce!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

Dr. Dre’s spouse Nicole Young has submitted for divorce from the audio icon soon after 24 a long time of relationship.

Young, 50, submitted for divorce in Los Angeles on Monday, citing irreconcilable discrepancies. The pair share two little ones alongside one another — son Truice, 23, and daughter Genuinely, 19. 

Young is an legal professional centered in Newhall. In accordance to numerous stories, she is looking for spousal help from Dr. Dre — but TMZ claims that the few has no prenuptial arrangement. She could stroll absent with fifty percent of his fortune, which is claimed as $800 million.

