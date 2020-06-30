Dr. Dre’s Wife Nicole Young Files For Divorce!!

Dr. Dre’s spouse Nicole Young has submitted for divorce from the audio icon soon after 24 a long time of relationship.

Young, 50, submitted for divorce in Los Angeles on Monday, citing irreconcilable discrepancies. The pair share two little ones alongside one another — son Truice, 23, and daughter Genuinely, 19.

Young is an legal professional centered in Newhall. In accordance to numerous stories, she is looking for spousal help from Dr. Dre — but TMZ claims that the few has no prenuptial arrangement. She could stroll absent with fifty percent of his fortune, which is claimed as $800 million.

Dre confronted some backlash in 2015 soon after he was accused of staying violent to previous artist, Dee Barnes.

“I was young, f*cking stupid,” he informed Rolling Stoneback in 2015. “I would say all the allegations aren’t true — some of them are. Those are some of the things that I would like to take back. It was really f*cked up. But I paid for those mistakes, and there’s no way in hell that I will ever make another mistake like that again.”