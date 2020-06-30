DPS In Austin Charge Two Men With Rioting At Texas Capitol Amid Racial Injustice Protest – Dallas / Fort Worth

AUSTIN (/AP) – Two males have been arrested and billed with rioting and committing other crimes at the Capitol making in Austin amid demonstrations versus law enforcement violence and racial injustice.

Officers with the Texas Section of General public Basic safety (DPS) claimed 18-calendar year-aged Gerald Govan Brown was arrested and 22-calendar year-aged Darius Deshawn Berkley was identified previously currently being held in an Austin jail on unrelated expenses.

The company claimed Brown was billed with various crimes such as collaborating in a riot, prison mischief-destruction of a community monument and try to just take a weapon from a peace officer for steps through a May possibly 30 demonstration.

Brown was not detailed in Travis County Jail information Monday, and an lawyer for him could not be right away discovered.

Berkley was billed with rioting for a June 22 “incident” that the division did not explain. Jail information condition he is currently being held on a merged $11,000 bond for that demand and two other people of obstruction or retaliation. His lawyer did not right away answer to a ask for for remark.

Pursuing the May possibly 30 protest, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott named in the Nationwide Guard to assist guard the Capitol and boost condition and community legislation enforcement officers.

