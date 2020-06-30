Donny Osmond Celebrating Youngest Son’s Wedding

Instagram

The Osmonds star is in excess of the moon to welcome a new daughter-in-legislation into his relatives as his 22-12 months-outdated son Josh will get married in an personal yard ceremony.

Donny Osmond‘s 5 sons are now all married males, subsequent his youngest Josh’s current yard wedding day.

Josh, 22, married Summertime Felsted, 21, in an personal ceremony held in his family’s yard in Utah on 12 June (20). And even with the actuality the wedding day was not rather as they’d envisioned, thanks to their initial location cancelling since of the Covid-19 pandemic and acquiring to have a considerably smaller sized visitor listing to adhere to social distancing, the pair were being thrilled with how their major working day turned out.

“It made the whole day more personal and special,” Josh instructed Nearer Weekly in an job interview. “The wedding turned out more beautiful than we could have even imagined. It was such a fun celebration of this new step we’re taking in life.”

Donny also marked the exclusive situation in a article on his Instagram site, as he shared a snap of his relatives at the ceremony and wrote, “It’s such a great feeling for Debbie and me to know that our family will soon be complete.”

“We were blessed with 5 wonderful sons, and are extremely lucky to have gained 4 (soon to be 5) phenomenal daughters-in-law. Each of them are such a great strength and blessing to our entire family.”

Welcoming Summertime to the relatives, he concluded, “We love you and are so thrilled to call you one of our own.”

Donny and spouse Debbie, who celebrated their 42nd wedding day anniversary previous thirty day period, are moms and dads to Donald, 40, Jeremy, 39, Brandon, 35, Christopher, 29, and Josh.