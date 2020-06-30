Denton Officers Find Suspect Impaled On Fence, Judge Later Drops Charges Against Him – Dallas / Fort Worth

DENTON, Texas () – Denton law enforcement discovered a 24-12 months-aged suspect trapped on top rated of a spiked metallic fence right after somebody known as to report the guy was preventing with folks he applied to operate with.

It occurred at a cafe in the 600 block of Fort Worth Travel. When the initial officer arrived, they did not witness an assault actively happening, and a few male suspects remaining the cafe.

When extra officers arrived, they discovered Kado Read on the fence with accidents to his upper body.

Law enforcement identified he damage himself right after making an attempt to leap the fence.

Officers ended up ready to elevate the Read off the fence, and medics taken care of then transported him to a nearby medical center for even more remedy. Surveillance video clip proof of the incident was not created offered by the cafe. Officers defined to folks on scene that regulation does not enable officers to arrest for misdemeanor assault when proof can’t be attained, and victims can’t establish who struck them.

Law enforcement stated officers ended up accused of racial bias for not instantly arresting the suspect in a video clip shared on social media.

But in accordance to the section, there ended up equally Black and Caucasian officers on scene, and the races of suspects and victims concerned ended up Black and Caucasian. Immediately after the Read was medically cleared, he was arrested on a U.S. Marshal Services warrant for possession of a weapon.

He was transported and booked into the Town of Denton Jail and billed with Aggravated Assault Triggers Really serious Bodily Damage, Assault Triggers Bodily Damage, Assault of a Expecting Man or woman and Assault on a Stability Officer.

But a municipal decide afterwards identified there was not possible lead to for the arrest, and the 4 assault prices ended up dropped.

Nevertheless, Read continues to be in jail on the warrant.

The section stated the incident is even now actively currently being investigated to figure out whether or not arrest warrants require to be attained for the two other concerned suspects who remaining the scene.

Any individual with data on this situation must phone (940) 349-8558. Get in touch with: Amy Cunningham, (940) 349-8558, [email protected]