DaniLeigh Fuels DaBaby Dating Rumors With Intimate Bedroom Picture

Times soon after she was pictured going for walks arm-in-arm with the ‘Rockstar’ rapper, the ‘Cravin’ singer shares on her Instagram Tales a image of her in mattress with a male, who is very likely her rumored new boyfriend.

DaniLeigh and DaBaby may well not verify their relationship rumors, but they seemingly allow their photos discuss for by themselves. Immediately after they were being caught going for walks arm-in-arm in general public, the 25-calendar year-previous singer/dancer has fueled the romance speculation with her new Instagram image.

The “No Limits” songstress took to her Instagram Tales on Monday, June 29 to share a snap of her in mattress with a male, captioning it with a purple coronary heart emoji. The man’s experience was not viewed in the impression, but a lot of have assumed that it is her rumored new beau, DaBaby.

DaBaby and DaniLeigh were being pictured going for walks arm-in-arm whilst out and about in Beverly Hills about the weekend. They did not seem to be to consider to disguise their romance from paparazzi who caught them on the road, with the Def Jam artist pouting her lips to the digital camera as if to tease the photographer.

Immediately after their photos surfaced on-line, DaBaby’s infant mama MeMe appeared to respond to the pair’s relationship information. “I really didn’t come here to talk about what the f**k y’all want me to talk about ’cause it ain’t nothin’ to talk about,” she explained in Instagram Are living, refusing to be dragged into a drama with the 28-calendar year-previous rapper and his alleged new girlfriend.

Assuring that she’s executing wonderful regardless of DaBaby’s new romance, MeMe extra, “We’re living our best life. We’re living our best life! Ya heard me? Fa real, fa real. Mama been that. Mama gon’ always be that. And I’m good. And y’all, uh uh.”

DaBaby and DaniLeigh initial sparked romance rumors late final calendar year soon after she choreographed the Cleveland-born star’s new music online video for “Bop”. They later on collaborated on the track “Levi High” which was introduced in March, fueling the relationship speculation.

In April, the “Cravin” songstress dismissed the relationship speculation, expressing that studies have constantly connected her romantically with whichever male artist she experienced collaborated at the time. The rumors would not die down even though, as lovers thought the pair were being quarantining with each other in Could.

Responding to the rumors, she coyly explained in an job interview with Electric power 105.one, “I mean it is what it is.” She extra, “I already know you post something, people just gon’ catch on I guess, so. I don’t know, it is what it is. I don’t really care.”