Dallas Police Investigating Murder Of Transgender Person In Apartment Parking Lot – Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS () – Dallas Police are investigating the murder of a 22-12 months-outdated Black transgender woman.

Police stated the sufferer was identified seemingly shot to dying in the parking whole lot of the Rosemont Residences at 3015 E Ledbetter Travel on Tuesday, June 30 about six:15 a.m.

There is no term but on a suspect.

Right after speak to with upcoming of kin, law enforcement stated it was decided that the victim’s authorized title was Michael Richey.

“We have not been provided with a preferred name at this time, and we are asking for the community’s assistance with any additional information,” the Dallas Police Office stated in a information launch Tuesday evening.

Citizens at the area claimed to law enforcement that they listened to gunfire about five:00 a.m., but there are no documents of 911 phone calls at that time.

Dallas law enforcement are inquiring that everyone with data to speak to Detective Tabor with the Dallas Police Office Murder Device at (214) 671-3605 or [email protected]

Criminal offense Stoppers will shell out up to $five,00 for data known as into Criminal offense Stoppers that prospects to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Phone Criminal offense Stoppers at 214-373-Suggestions (8477), 24 several hours a working day, seven times a 7 days.