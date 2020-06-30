Dad Flies Pride Flag To Support Daughter Coming Out

Converse about a single very pleased father!

Through Monday’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Exhibit, host Kelly Clarkson nearly sat down with Alex, a father from Everett, Clean. that went viral on TikTok right after he eagerly purchased a Pride flag to assist his LGBTQ+ daughter Emma through Pride thirty day period. In the online video, Alex can be witnessed buying the flag on his mobile phone and explained to his daughter that he wished to dangle it outside the house for all of their neighbors to see. After it arrived, Emma posted another video of Alex proudly exhibiting their new rainbow flag on their balcony.

Although conference with the father-daughter duo, Kelly applauded Alex for his assist and known as him father of the yr.

“So many stories don’t end like this,” the “Since U Been Gone” singer stated. “So many parents aren’t welcoming of something new that may be in their world they haven’t been around, or whatever. So, it’s really, really cool. Thank you so much for being such a rad dad.”

Recalling how the viral second arrived about, Emma chimed in, “My parents moved just recently and so there’s boxes that are still not unpacked and he was looking for a Pride flag that I used to have and he couldn’t find it.”