Coronavirus Vaccine, Vladimir Putin, TikTok: Your Tuesday Briefing

Putin pushes referendum irrespective of virus

The pandemic is advancing throughout significantly of Russia’s large hinterland. But that has not deterred the Kremlin from keeping a nationwide vote on constitutional amendments that could help President Vladimir Putin to remain in electricity until eventually 2036.

With Moscow seemingly about the outbreak’s peak, Mr. Putin has mobilized large assets to guarantee the delayed referendum goes in advance no make any difference what. Voting formally started out previous Thursday, but the huge working day on Wednesday has been declared a nationwide vacation to inspire far more participation.

In considerably-flung spots like the Siberian metropolis of Irkutsk, the outbreak is accelerating, with nurses despairing of acquiring adequate beds for individuals. Right here, Mr. Putin’s need to prioritize his political long term about general public overall health is fueling abnormal alarm and general public criticism.

Context: The Kremlin sees the vote as a way to legitimize Mr. Putin’s rule. With his acceptance rankings at their most affordable considering that 1999, the drive indicates he would like to hurry the course of action just before the economic system and his rankings slump additional.

Russian bounties: American officers explained they gave a prepared briefing to President Trump in February concluding that Russian a armed service device supplied and paid out bounties to Taliban-joined militants to destroy U.S. troops in Afghanistan. The White Residence on Monday claimed Mr. Trump was never ever briefed.