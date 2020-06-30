Contra Costa Fire Crews At Scene Of Grass Fire In Clayton – San Francisco

CLAYTON ( SF) — Fire crews in Contra Costa County are battling a grass hearth burning in the spot of Pine Hollow Courtroom in Clayton Tuesday early morning, in accordance to officers.

The hearth will come only 12 hrs immediately after an right away wildfire charred a lot more than eight acres of hillside in Clayton. That hearth was documented in close proximity to Marsh Creek Highway at all over 11 p.m.

The Contra Costa Fire Twitter account posted about the most recent incident at all over 11:18 a.m. Tuesday.

Con Fire engaged on a four-to-five acre grass hearth in vicinity of Pine Hollow Ct., Clayton. Medium slope with average distribute at this time. One particular framework threatened. Fire reportedly started off by house owner mowing grass. Stay away from this spot to permit firefighters unimpeded obtain. #pinehollowic — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) June 30, 2020

The put up claimed the hearth experienced developed to roughly four-five acres with medium distribute and was threatening a single framework. The hearth was reportedly started off by an spot house owner who was mowing grass.

Neighborhood citizens ended up getting questioned to keep away from the spot.

Through the right away hearth, anxious citizens of the Clayton Palms Cellular house park viewed hearth crews fight the flames. Dozens of firefighters ended up last but not least ready to consist of the flames in the predawn hrs. Cal Fire claimed the hearth was 75 p.c contained by six a.m.

#marshfire photograph from resident in spot pic.twitter.com/DeA1uda4Rb — Stu Jossey (@49erphotog) June 30, 2020

Two motor crews remained on the scene early Tuesday, checking and extinguishing scorching places. Entire containment was predicted later on in the working day.