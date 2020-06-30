Construction To Begin On I-75 In Oakland County Tonight – Detroit

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. ( DETROIT) – The Michigan Section of Transportation introduced development will get started for phase two on the I-75 Modernization undertaking in Oakland County.

Commencing at nine p.m. tonight and ending by five a.m. Tuesday, June 30, the proper lane of southbound I-75 will be shut at Crooks Highway/Company Push for barrier wall operate.

Commencing at one a.m. Tuesday, June 30, the southbound I-75 exit ramp to 14 Mile Highway will be shut for about 30-times. Website traffic will be directed to exit southbound I-75 at Major Beaver Highway to southbound Crooks Highway, to eastbound Maple Highway, to southbound Stephenson Freeway back again to 14 Mile Highway. In addition, the proper lane of southbound I-75 will be shut at 14 Mile from one a.m. – five a.m. on Tuesday. The ramp closure is necessary to reconstruct the southbound exit ramp.

Commencing at nine a.m. on Tuesday, June 30, the northbound I-75 exit to 14 Mile will be shut till early September. Website traffic will be directed to exit northbound I-75 at Rochester Highway, to eastbound Major Beaver Highway to southbound John R Highway back again to 14 Mile Highway. The closure is necessary to let crews to build the new interchange on 14 Mile Highway.

