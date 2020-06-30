Colorado statehouse incumbents lead challengers in Jeffco, Denver in early returns

Sitting down condition lawmakers in the Denver place are foremost their main challengers in early effects Tuesday night time.

In the Residence District 22 race for the seat symbolizing south Jefferson County, incumbent Rep. Colin Larson of Littleton experienced 56% of the vote in contrast to previous Rep. Justin Everett’s 44% in the Republican main just right after polls shut at seven p.m.

The race has turn out to be a contentious a single as element of a much larger struggle inside of the GOP above what extent candidates ought to toe the social gathering line — especially on social concerns. Residence District 22 is a single of the most high priced statehouse races on the main ballot, with practically $359,000 in exterior dollars put in, some of it on assault advertisements.

In the Residence District six race, a few Democrats are vying for the seat presently held by Steven Woodrow of Denver. Woodrow was appointed by a committee in February to change Chris Hansen, who stepped down to fill Sen. Lois Court’s seat. Woodrow experienced 45.seven%, Steven Paletz 30.five% and Dan Himelspach 23.eight% in early effects. This was an additional high priced race, with Democrats shelling out $366,000 — additional than 50% of it their personal dollars, in accordance to Comply with the Income CO.

In Hansen’s race to keep the Senate District 31 seat, he was foremost with 55.seven% of the vote to Maria Orms’ 44.three%.

Some races in Weld County have been as contentious as the Jefferson County race, with exterior teams shelling out tens of countless numbers of bucks to back again candidates in the solidly Republican districts. For illustration, in the Residence District 48 race — a race that some Republicans say, like Larson’s, could participate in a purpose in troubles to Residence Minority Chief Patrick Neville’s management — $314,000 in exterior dollars was put in. Tonya Van Beber experienced 56.eight% votes and Grady Nouis 43.two% in early returns.

Early effects in other contested primaries in the Denver metro place:

Senate District 23

Democrats: Sally Boccella 54.five%, Galina Nicoll 45.five%

Republicans: Barbara Kirkmeyer 57.six%, Rupert Parchment 42.four%

Residence District 30

Republicans: Kerrie Gutierrez 51.nine%, Cynthia M. Sarmiento 48.one%

Residence District 38

Democrats: David Ortiz 66.two%, Candice Ferguson 33.eight%

Residence District 40

Democrats: John Ronquillo 50.nine%, Naquetta Ricks 49.one%