CHP Finds 12-Year-Old Boy, Mother From Colorado Previously Spotted in Burbank, Barstow – Los Angeles

BURBANK (CBSLA) — The California Freeway Patrol introduced late Monday evening that officers experienced found a Colorado mom and her 12-12 months-previous son.

***This Endangered Lacking Advisory has been deactivated. The topics have been positioned.*** https://t.co/zQSpzNMs4F — CHP – Alerts (@CHPAlerts) June 30, 2020

Nikki Sweezey, the 31-12 months-previous mom, was stated to be homeless but experienced ties to the Colorado Springs location, in accordance to law enforcement in Aurora, Colorado.

Law enforcement stated she picked up her 12-12 months-previous son, Liam Sweezey, who calls for medicine that he did not have Friday and unsuccessful to return property. An Amber Notify for the boy was issued on Saturday in Colorado.

California Freeway Patrol issued an Endangered Lacking Advisory all over two:30 p.m. on Monday in San Bernardino, Riverside, San Diego and Imperial Counties right after the pair have been noticed in the 3300 block of North Glenoaks Boulevard in Burbank and later on in Barstow.

There was no additional details on the pair’s issue or exactly where they have been discovered.