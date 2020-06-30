Cheaper next-gen Xbox might be revealed in August

A reduce-value model of the Xbox Collection X codenamed Lockhart might be revealed in August, in accordance to latest rumours.
The console will very likely function the identical CPU as the a lot more highly effective Xbox Collection X, but it will lower other corners to minimize the price tag, even though nevertheless giving some following-era gaming enhancements. For case in point, rumours show that the Collection S will only be able of both 1080p or 2K gaming as an alternative of 4K like the Collection X.
In accordance to the report from VentureBeat, this console was slated to be revealed in June at E3, but do to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it is expose has been pushed back again to some time in close proximity to the conclude of summer time.
Of study course, these are all rumours so significantly, but ideally we’ll get a lot more following-era gaming information shortly so we can gauge how very well both equally Xbox consoles stack up from Sony’s PlayStation five.
Supply: VentureBeat