Carl Reiner, Dick Van Dyke Show Creator, Dead at 98

Carl Reiner has handed absent.

The Hollywood legend and creator of The Dick Van Dyke Show died Monday night time at the age of 98. Reiner’s assistant verified his passing to Range, sharing that he died of pure will cause at his house in Beverly Hills. Reiner, a 9-time Emmy winner, is the father of actor and filmmaker Rob Reiner.

“Last night my dad passed away. As I write this my heart is hurting,” Rob tweeted Monday early morning. “He was my guiding light.”

Reiner, who was also an actor, director and author, acquired his very first Emmy acquire in 1957 for Finest Supporting Functionality by an Actor for his function in Caesar’s Hour. The pursuing calendar year, Reiner when yet again received for Caesar’s Hour in the Finest Continuing Supporting Functionality by an Actor in a Spectacular or Comedy Sequence classification.

In 1962, 1963 and 1964, Reiner won Outstanding Creating Accomplishment in Comedy at the Emmys for The Dick Van Dyke Show. In the several years to adhere to, Reiner would acquire two additional awards for his function on the sequence. Reiner also scored Emmy wins in the Exceptional Creating Accomplishment in Range classification for The Sid Caesar, Imogene Coca, Carl Reiner, Howard Morris Unique, as nicely as the Outstanding Visitor Actor in a Comedy Sequence for his function on Mad About You.